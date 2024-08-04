20 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,497. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (57) XF (96) VF (143) F (17) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (12) MS61 (7) AU58 (13) AU55 (13) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (7) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (46) PCGS (42) ICG (1)

