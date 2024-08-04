France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 963,896
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,497. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Alexander (1)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
- Bertolami (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (5)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- HARMERS (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (42)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- iBelgica (1)
- ICE (2)
- iNumis (24)
- Jean ELSEN (11)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (26)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (2)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (8)
- Monnaies d'Antan (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (15)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (7)
- V. GADOURY (9)
- Varesi (6)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (8)
- Warin Global Investments (17)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search