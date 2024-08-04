Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1806 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 963,896

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,497. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1806 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

