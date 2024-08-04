20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T. Nantes (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)