France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T. Nantes (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 918

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (1)
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
21440 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
5091 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

