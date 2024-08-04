France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) T. Nantes (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 918
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Palombo (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
21440 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
5091 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
