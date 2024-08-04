France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,210
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 8, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
