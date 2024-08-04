Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,210

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Libert (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Bolaffi - June 8, 2017
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 8, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1816 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search