40 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (15) VF (10) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Ars Time (2)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bolaffi (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (6)

Libert (1)

London Coins (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Palombo (4)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)