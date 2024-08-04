France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 41,073
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
