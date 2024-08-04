Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 41,073

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Bolaffi - May 28, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

