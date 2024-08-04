France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1824 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 253,283
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
