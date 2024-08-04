Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1824 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1824 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1824 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 253,283

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • iNumis (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1824 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search