France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1817 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1817 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1817 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 155,520

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Stack's (1)
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Corinphila - October 3, 2020
Seller Corinphila
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1817 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 20 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

