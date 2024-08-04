France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1817 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 155,520
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Corinphila
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
