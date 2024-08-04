20 Francs 1817 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (16) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Ars Time (2)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Corinphila (1)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Palombo (3)

Stack's (1)