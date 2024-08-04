Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 36,180

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (13)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 L at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1817 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search