France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 36,180
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (6)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (13)
- Numis Arena (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search