20 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (12) VF (37) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (8)

