France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,432

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1823 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

