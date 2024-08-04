France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,432
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1823 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12
