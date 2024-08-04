Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 W "Type 1814-1815". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 W "Type 1814-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 W "Type 1814-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 137,802

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iBelgica - June 8, 2022
Seller iBelgica
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

