20 Francs 1815 W "Type 1814-1815". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (26) VF (29) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

iBelgica (1)

iNumis (13)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (6)

Lugdunum (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (7)

Palombo (4)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Varesi (1)

WAG (3)