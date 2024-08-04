France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 W "Type 1814-1815". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 137,802
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
