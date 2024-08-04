France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 256,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
