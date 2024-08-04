Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 256,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Dorotheum - May 23, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Dorotheum - November 16, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 D at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

