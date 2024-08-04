Louis d'Or 1788 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

