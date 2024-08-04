Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 248,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Florange (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (4)
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
4931 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction GINZA - April 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Sonntag - November 25, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search