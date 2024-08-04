France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 248,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
4931 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
