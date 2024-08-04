France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 108,936
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20438 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search