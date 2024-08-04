Louis d'Or 1787 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20438 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (15) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (8)

