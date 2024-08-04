Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 108,936

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20438 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - April 22, 2021
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Aurea - April 9, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Warin Global Investments - January 16, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1787 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search