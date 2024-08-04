Louis d'Or 1790 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)