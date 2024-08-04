France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Orléans
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,819
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Orleans
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
