Louis d'Or 1790 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

