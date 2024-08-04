Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Orléans

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 R Orléans - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 R Orléans - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,819

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Orleans
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date March 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1790 R at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1790 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search