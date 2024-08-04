Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1782 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1782 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1782 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 255,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Spink - December 16, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1782 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

