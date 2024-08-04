France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1782 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 255,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1782
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
