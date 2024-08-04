Louis d'Or 1782 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) Service PCGS (4)