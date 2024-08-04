Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1779 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1779 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1779 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,208

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1779 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
France Louis d'Or 1779 N at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - May 23, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

