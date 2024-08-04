France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1779 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,208
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1779
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1779 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Сondition
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1779
