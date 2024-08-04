Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1778 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1778 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1778 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 48,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1778 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
France Louis d'Or 1778 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1778 A at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

