Louis d'Or 1778 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1778 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)