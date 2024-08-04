Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,491

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
France Louis d'Or 1775 M at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3447 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 M at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3730 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 9, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

