France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,491
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3447 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3730 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
