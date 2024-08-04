France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 99,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1151 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1506 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
