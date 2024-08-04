Louis d'Or 1787 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

