France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 99,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1151 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1506 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 4, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

