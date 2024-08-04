France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,298,715
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.
