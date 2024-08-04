Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,298,715

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Roma Numismatics - July 6, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - June 15, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

