Louis d'Or 1785 K "Type 1785-1792". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)