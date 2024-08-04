Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 K "Type 1785-1792". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 K "Type 1785-1792" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 K "Type 1785-1792" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 38,304

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2564 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Auctiones - September 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction cgb.fr - October 15, 2011
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1785 K at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search