Louis d'Or 1785 K "Type 1785-1792". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 38,304
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2564 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
