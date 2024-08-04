Double Louis d'Or 1792 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (14) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

cgb.fr (3)

Florange (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

VINCHON (2)