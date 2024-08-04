Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1792 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1792 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1792 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2892 $
Price in auction currency 2705 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction VINCHON - May 30, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date May 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Heritage - November 17, 2016
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Heritage - November 17, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

