Double Louis d'Or 1792 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1792
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2892 $
Price in auction currency 2705 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
