France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1791 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,921

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,092. Bidding took place June 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 M at auction cgb.fr - June 21, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

