France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1791 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,921
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,092. Bidding took place June 2, 2015.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
