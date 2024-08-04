France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612730 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.
Сondition
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1698 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
