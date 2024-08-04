Double Louis d'Or 1790 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612730 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1)