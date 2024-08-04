Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612730 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.

France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1698 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition AU
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 B at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition XF
