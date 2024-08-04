Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1788 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

