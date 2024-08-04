France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1788 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
