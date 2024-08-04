Double Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 890. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)