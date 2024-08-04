Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,073

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 890. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1111 $
Price in auction currency 890 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1787 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search