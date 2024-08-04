France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,073
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 890. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1111 $
Price in auction currency 890 EUR
