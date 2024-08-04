Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1780 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1780 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1780 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,240

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1780 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1780 W at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1780 W at auction Auctiones - September 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1780 W at auction Auctiones - November 20, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date November 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
3962 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

