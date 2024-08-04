France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1780 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,240
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1780
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1780 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
