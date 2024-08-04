Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1779 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,849

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,002. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 T at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 T at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6002 $
Price in auction currency 6002 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 T at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 T at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1779 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search