France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Aix-en-Provence
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Aix-en-Provence
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4994 $
Price in auction currency 4994 USD
