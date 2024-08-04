Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Aix-en-Provence

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Aix-en-Provence
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4994 $
Price in auction currency 4994 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 & at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3055 $
Price in auction currency 3055 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

