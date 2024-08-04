France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,423
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 615. Bidding took place October 5, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search