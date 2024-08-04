Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,423

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 615. Bidding took place October 5, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 BB at auction Spink - October 5, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 5, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
