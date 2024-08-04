Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,328

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2019.

France Double Louis d'Or 1775 M at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

