Double Louis d'Or 1775 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)