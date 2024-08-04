France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,328
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2019.
