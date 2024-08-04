Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,269

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 24, 2019
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
1708 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

