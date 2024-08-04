Double Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

