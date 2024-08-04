France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 15,269
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search