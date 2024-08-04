Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1836 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1836 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1836 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 52,738

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1836 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 661 EUR
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 11, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1836 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis Philippe I Coins of France in 1836 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search