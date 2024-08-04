France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1836 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 52,738
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1836 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 661 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
