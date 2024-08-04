France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (8)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (6)
- London Coins (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (10)
- NOONANS (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 15, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search