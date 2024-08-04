Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 15, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 15, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Raised edge" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

