France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1844 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,168
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1844 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30385 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
