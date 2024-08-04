Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1844 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1844 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1844 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,168

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1844 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30385 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

