20 Francs 1844 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1844 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.

