France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1844 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1844 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1844 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 102,555

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1844 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction iNumis - December 8, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Creusy Numismatique - June 17, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date June 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1844 A at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
