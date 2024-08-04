France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1844 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 102,555
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1844 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
