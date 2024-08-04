Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1843 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1843 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1843 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,295

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1843 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction GINZA - June 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1843 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis Philippe I Coins of France in 1843 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search