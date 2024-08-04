France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1843 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,295
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1843 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
