20 Francs 1843 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1843 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

