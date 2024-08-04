France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1839 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,010,512
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
