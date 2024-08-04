20 Francs 1839 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (24) VF (40) F (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (5)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (1)