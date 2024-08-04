Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1839 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1839 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1839 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,010,512

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Artemide Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1839 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

