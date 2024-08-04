Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1837 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1837 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1837 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,459

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1837 W at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

