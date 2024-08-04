20 Francs 1837 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (13) F (1)