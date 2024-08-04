France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1837 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,459
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
