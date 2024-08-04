France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1834 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 41,204
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search