20 Francs 1834 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (1)