France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1834 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1834 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1834 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 41,204

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 W at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
For the sale of 20 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

