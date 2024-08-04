Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1833 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1833 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1833 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 206,954

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction ICE - February 20, 2015
Seller ICE
Date February 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis Philippe I Coins of France in 1833 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search