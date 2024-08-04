France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1833 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 206,954
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search