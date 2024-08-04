Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793) BB (France, First Republic)

Obverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) BB - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic Reverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) BB - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,344

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark BB. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8444 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) BB at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7135 $
Price in auction currency 740000 JPY
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of First Republic Coins of France in 1793 All France coins France gold coins France coins 24 Livres Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search