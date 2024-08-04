France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
24 Livres AN II (1793) BB (France, First Republic)
Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,344
Description
- Country France
- Period First Republic
- Denomination 24 Livres
- Year AN II (1793)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark BB. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8444 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7135 $
Price in auction currency 740000 JPY
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search