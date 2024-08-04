24 Livres AN II (1793) BB (France, First Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark BB. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

