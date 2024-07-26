Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 353,436

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1908 L at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

