Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 353,436
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search