Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1891 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1891 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 282,136

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1891 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1891 L at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

