Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1891 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 282,136
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1891 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12
