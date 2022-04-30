Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1876 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1876 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
27361 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3965 $
Price in auction currency 3760 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1876 S at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1876 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 50 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search