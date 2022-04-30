50 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

