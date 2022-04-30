Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1876 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1876 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
27361 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3965 $
Price in auction currency 3760 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search