Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,184,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
