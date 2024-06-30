Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,184,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search