Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4807 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

