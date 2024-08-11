Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Pennia
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4807 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
For the sale of 20 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
