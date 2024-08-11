Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 20 Pennia 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4807 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Finland 20 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14577 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Finland 20 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1866 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 20 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search