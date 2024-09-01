Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 20 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,6 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 20 Pennia
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Stockholm
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pennia 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

