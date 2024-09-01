Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Pattern 20 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,6 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 20 Pennia
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Stockholm
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
