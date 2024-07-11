2 Mark 1906 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1906 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (47) XF (41) VF (11) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (7) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) PL (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (5) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (16)

AURORA (22)

BAC (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (5)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (11)

Inasta (1)

Katz (11)

Künker (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (19)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Wójcicki (1)