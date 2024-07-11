Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1906 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 226,091
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1906 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
