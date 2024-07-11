Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1906 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1906 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 226,091

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1906 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1906 L at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search