2 Mark 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (5) AU (9) XF (18) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (2) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (9)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (4)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)