Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 818,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search