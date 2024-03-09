Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 818,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1866 S at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

